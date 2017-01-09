Claim: A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing a remote control.

WHAT'S TRUE: A man was arrested to 22 years in prison after stealing a remote control.

WHAT'S FALSE: The theft of the remote control was not the only factor that contributed to the sentencing of Eric Bramwell.

Origin:In January 2017, media outlets published misleadingly-titled articles which appeared to report that an Illinois man named Eric Bramwell had been sentenced to 22 years in prison, just for stealing a remote control:

While it is true that Bramwell stole a remote control, and while it is also true that he was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the remote theft was not the only contributing factor to his prison sentence. According to the Daily Herald, a local newspaper covering the Chicago suburbs, Bramwell has a criminal history and is considered a serial thief

During his sentencing, prosecutors connected Bramwell to several other burglaries:

"(Bramwell's) illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted time and time again and expected to avoid the consequences."

Bramwell's criminal history made him eligible for Class X sentencing, which in Illinois is the most serious felony on the books short of first degree murder and carries mandatory prison time:

Bramwell, 35, will be required to serve at least half of his 22-year sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.