CLAIM

A man was arrested after it was discovered he ejaculated into his boss' coffee on a daily basis for four years.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 19 May 2017, World News Daily Report published a shocking story — a 38-year-old man named Lewis Williams had been arrested after it was discovered that he was ejaculating in his employer’s coffee every morning:

After a dispute with his boss this morning, Mr. Williams admitted in front of a dozen coworkers, that he had ejaculated in her coffee “hundreds of time”. According to Brian Little, an intern who witnessed the entire scene, Lewis Williams showed no remorse while he confessed his crime. “He almost looked proud when he told her: ‘I’ve been eating your shit for four years, but all this time, you’ve been drinking my cum!’ He then smiled and explained everything.”

Like so many salacious claims of the type, the story spread across social media, in part perhaps for being far too good to check. However, as entertaining as it might be, there is absolutely no truth to this story, as World News Daily Report‘s own disclaimer page admits that all of its site content is fictional:

WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website — even those based on real people — are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle.

The image of “Lewis Williams” in fact shows a picture of a British man accused of preying upon female joggers and making lewd remarks. The mug shot was not taken in the United States, and the case did not in any way involve coffee — tainted or otherwise.