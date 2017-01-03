Claim: Presidential daughter Malia Obama was named the highest-paid heir in 2017.

Origin:As the start of 2017, the web site Media Mass published a story reporting that Malia Obama, the daughter of President Barack Obama, had been named by (the non-existent publication) "People with Money" as the the "highest-paid heir for 2017":

It's been a rough year for the heir, but at least she has her millions of dollars to ease the pain. 18-year-old Malia Obama has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid heirs for 2017 with an estimated $96 million in combined earnings. Malia Obama tops annual list of highest-paid heirs In 2014 it looked like the heir’s spectacular career was winding down. Suddenly, she was back on top. People With Money reports on Sunday (January 1) that Obama is the highest-paid heir in the world, pulling in an astonishing $96 million between December 2015 and December 2016, a nearly $60 million lead over her closest competition.

There was no truth to this story, which was just another piece of fake news.

Media Mass, a satire publication that does not publish factual stories, has posted several versions of the same article with the names of different "heirs" swapped out for that of Malia Obama. For instance, the web site published a near verbatim copy of this story about Malia's sister, Sasha Obama:

t's been a rough year for the heir, but at least she has her millions of dollars to ease the pain. 15-year-old Sasha Obama has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid heirs for 2017 with an estimated $58 million in combined earnings. Sasha Obama tops annual list of highest-paid heirs In 2014 it looked like the heir’s spectacular career was winding down. Suddenly, she was back on top. People With Money reports on Sunday (January 1) that Obama is the highest-paid heir in the world, pulling in an astonishing $58 million between December 2015 and December 2016, a nearly $30 million lead over her closest competition.

Media Mass has also published similar fake news stories about Paris Hilton, Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson, and Paris Jackson:

A disclaimer on Media Mass< states that the web site is a "satire" publication which attempts to mock mass media outlets: