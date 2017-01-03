snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fake News
  4. Malia Obama Highest-Paid Heir in the World?

Her Fair Heir

False rumors that First Daughter Malia Obama was named the "Highest-Paid Heir" were started by a "satire" publication.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 03, 2017
US Embassy / FLICKR

Claim: Presidential daughter Malia Obama was named the highest-paid heir in 2017.

FALSE

Origin:As the start of 2017, the web site Media Mass published a story reporting that Malia Obama, the daughter of President Barack Obama, had been named by (the non-existent publication) "People with Money" as the the "highest-paid heir for 2017":

It's been a rough year for the heir, but at least she has her millions of dollars to ease the pain. 18-year-old Malia Obama has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid heirs for 2017 with an estimated $96 million in combined earnings.

Malia Obama tops annual list of highest-paid heirs

In 2014 it looked like the heir’s spectacular career was winding down. Suddenly, she was back on top. People With Money reports on Sunday (January 1) that Obama is the highest-paid heir in the world, pulling in an astonishing $96 million between December 2015 and December 2016, a nearly $60 million lead over her closest competition.

There was no truth to this story, which was just another piece of fake news.

Media Mass, a satire publication that does not publish factual stories, has posted several versions of the same article with the names of different "heirs" swapped out for that of Malia Obama. For instance, the web site published a near verbatim copy of this story about Malia's sister, Sasha Obama:

t's been a rough year for the heir, but at least she has her millions of dollars to ease the pain. 15-year-old Sasha Obama has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid heirs for 2017 with an estimated $58 million in combined earnings.

Sasha Obama tops annual list of highest-paid heirs

In 2014 it looked like the heir’s spectacular career was winding down. Suddenly, she was back on top. People With Money reports on Sunday (January 1) that Obama is the highest-paid heir in the world, pulling in an astonishing $58 million between December 2015 and December 2016, a nearly $30 million lead over her closest competition.

Media Mass has also published similar fake news stories about Paris Hilton, Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson, and Paris Jackson:

media mass

A disclaimer on Media Mass< states that the web site is a "satire" publication which attempts to mock mass media outlets:

The website mediamass.net is the medium of our satire to expose with humour, exaggeration and ridicule the contemporary mass production and mass consumption that we observe.

The ‘People’ section is a humorous parody of Gossip magazines, all stories are obviously not true.

Last updated: 03 January 2017

Originally published: 03 January 2017

Featured Image: US Embassy / FLICKR

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

Fact Check

Flash and Grab

Rumor: Your flashlight apps is stealing your personal data and ...
Fact Check

Handshake Snub

Rumor: Video clip shows President Obama being snubbed while ...
Fact Check

FALSE: Trayvon Martin Photographs

Photographs purportedly showing shooting victim Trayvon Martin ...
Fact Check

Confetti and Rice-Throwing

A discussion of the lore and customs surrounding the throwing ...
Fact Check

Bear Net

Photographs show a bear rescued from the ledge of a bridge ...
News

911 Calls Capture Fatal Christy Sheats Shootings

Authorities have released 911 calls that capture the panic in ...
Snopes