CLAIM

Malia Obama was arrested in a Chicago park in May 2017.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 5 May 2017, the The Last Line of Defense web site (and subsequently related shill sites such as USA Politics Now) published an article reporting that Malia Obama, the daughter of former president Barack Obama, had been “arrested with a gang of thugs in Chicago” on charges related to dogfighting:

Malia Obama may have done irreparable harm to her career this morning when she decided to join a gang of thugs in Chicago for a day of drinking, drugs and dogfighting at a public park in Chicago. Malia was arrested along with seven others and charged with wanton endangerment of animals, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. She was found in the company of mostly older men when police arrived after being called by a concerned citizen complaining about a loud group of people watching dogs fight in the park … According to the Secret Service, Malia had slipped away late last night after being told open air parties at public parks were too dangerous. She wasn’t seen again until she showed up in the 12th precinct jail. her parents haven’t been available for comment.

The report of the former First Daughter’s arrest was completely fabricated, and the image appended as “proof” that Malia Obama had been arrested in Chicago was a photograph of an October 2013 dogfighting ring bust which was digitally altered to insert a picture of her face in place of one of the original suspects:

The Last Line of Defense (The Resistance) is a fake news site that consistently dupes social media users with fabricated stories, despite the presence of a disclaimer disclosing its “satirical” nature:

The Resistance may include information from sources that may or may not be reliable and facts that don’t necessarily exist. All articles should be considered satirical and any and all quotes attributed to actual people complete and total baloney. Pictures that represent actual people should be considered altered and not in any way real.

None of site’s articles are truthful — including this one about Malia Obama’s arrest in Chicago.