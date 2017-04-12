CLAIM

A photograph shows John Lennon playing the guitar on the hood of a truck with "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy.

ORIGIN

On 11 April 2017, a photograph appearing to showing John Lennon playing the guitar on the hood of a truck with Spock actor Leonard Nimoy made the rounds on social media after the Twitter account @VeryOldPics posted it:

This image was digitally altered. Another equally fake (although slightly more plausible) version of this image featured musician Elvis Presley in place of Spock:

We have not been able to locate the original picture of Leonard Nimoy as Spock, but the image of Elvis was reportedly taken sometime between 1958 and 1960 during his time in the United States army. It was then flipped and superimposed into a picture of Lennon to make it appear as if the two legendary musicians were hanging out.

Here is a look at the original photograph of Lennon (left), the composite image of Lennon and Presley (center), and the original image of Presley (right):

The original photograph of the Beatles’ singer did not feature Elvis or Leonard Nimoy, but simply Lennon by himself on the hood of a vehicle. The singer did, however, pose with two other musicians, Stuart Sutcliffe and George Harrison, while sitting on the hood of this same vehicle. That photograph, which was taken in Liverpool circa 1959, can be seen at the 8:35 mark of the following video about “The Lost Beatle”: