CLAIM

A photograph shows John Lennon and Che Guevara playing guitar together.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A photograph purportedly showing John Lennon playing guitar with Che Guevara has been circulating online for several years:

The original photograph appears to have been taken circa 1972, and it shows the Beatles singer playing guitar with Wayne “Tex” Gabriel, guitarist for the band Elephant’s Memories, which served as the primary backing band for Lennon and Yoko Ono between 1971 and 1973. The photograph was published in James A. Mitchell’s book “The Walrus and the Elephants: John Lennon’s Years of Revolution,” which detailed Lennon’s post-Beatles years and started with a dedication to Wayne “Tex” Gabriel and Lennon:

To the memory of Wayne “Tex” Gabriel – A gifted musician and a good man. And to the spirit of John Lennon, of whom many have said the same thing.

Mitchell provided the following caption for the photograph and credited the image to Bob Gruen:

Bandsmen noted the bond formed between John and guitarist Wayne “Tex” Gabriel, who spent “hours sitting cross-legged on the floor” during studio sessions.

The book contains several other photographs of Lennon, Yoko Ono, and The Elephants, some of which are showcased in a video trailer for the book: