CLAIM

A photograph shows a woman wearing a sign reading 'My Legs Are Open for Refugees.'

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

An old image purportedly showing a woman wearing a sign reading “My Legs Are Open for Refugees” gained traction on social media after it was posted to political consultant Roger Stone’s Facebook page Stone Cold Truth on 2 May 2017:

This image has been digitally manipulated.

The original photograph was taken during a refugee support rally in the Canadian city of Saskatoon in September 2015 and shows a woman wearing a sign reading “My Door is Open For Refugees.” Here’s a look at the doctored image (left) and the original photograph (right):

A local radio station reported on their web site at the time:

As Syrian refugees continue to flee their homes and make a perilous journey across hundreds of kilometres, a couple hundred people came out Sunday to show them support in Saskatoon Sunday. Their signs read “Refugees are Welcome” and “No one is Illegal” as the large procession streamed through downtown from city hall to the Service Canada Centre on 1st Avenue.

The uncropped version of the photograph, which was taken by reporter Lasia Kretzel for CKOM News, showed the logo for Amnesty International, a human rights group that has been using the slogan “My Door Is Open For Refugees” since at least 2014. Amnesty International supporters can be seen carrying (and wearing) similar signs in the following photograph: