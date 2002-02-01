CLAIM
A federal law prohibits U.S. citizens from having contact with extraterrestrial beings.
RATING
ORIGIN
If the government has no knowledge of aliens, then why does
Title 14, Section 1211of the Code of Federal Regulations, implemented on July 16,1969, make it illegal for U.S. citizens to have any contact with extraterrestrials or their vehicles?
On 16 July 1969, the United States of America (through the efforts of its National Aeronautics and Space Administration) was poised to achieve a milestone in space exploration. That day would see the launch of the
Of course, a key portion of this achievement was to be the safe return to Earth of those very same astronauts, a prospect that raised a number of issues we had not confronted before. Who knew what else might return to Earth with the lunar explorers? Although the moon was presumed to be lifeless, we couldn’t rule out the possibility that bringing back equipment and samples from the lunar surface might also introduce hitherto unknown microorganisms or germs into our environment, potentially triggering a scenario like the one described by Michael Crichton’s 1969 novel The Andromeda Strain, in which a sample-gathering satellite returns to Earth bearing deadly pathogens from space, touching off a plague that threatens to kill nearly everyone exposed to it.
To prepare for this eventuality, on the same day that
In other words, if you were an astronaut returning from a mission to the surface of the moon (or any other celestial body), the government could require you to undergo a quarantine; if you did not travel into space yourself but had indirect “extraterrestrial exposure” through contact with returning astronauts, their space capsules, or any samples or other material brought back from the surface (or atmosphere) of another celestial body, the government could require you to undergo a quarantine. Enforcement of the law was provided for by penalties calling for a fine of up to $5,000 or a term of imprisonment of up to one year for those who “disregarded of the quarantine rules or regulations or without permission of the NASA quarantine officer.”
Note that
The “Extraterrestrial Exposure” law was removed from the CFR in 1991, NASA having determined that it had “served its purpose” and was “no longer in keeping with current policy.” That law is therefore no longer in force.