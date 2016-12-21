Claim: Centerville Elementary School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, canceled a Christmas play because two parents complained about reference to God.

Example: [Collected via e-mail, December 2015]

An Elem School in Centerville, PA, stopped the Christmas Play put on by 5th graders due tio one of them would be saying GOLD BLESS US EVERY ONE [sic].

Origin:On 17 December 2016, Fox News opinion columnist Todd Starnes published an article reporting that the annual Christmas play at Centerville Elementary School in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, had been canceled because two parents were offended by its brief mention of God:

The fifth graders at Centerville Elementary School in Lancaster County, Pa., have been performing “A Christmas Carol” for decades. But this year that tradition came to an abrupt end. Parents told local reporters the play was canceled because two parents complained about a line in the Charles Dickens holiday classic ... The unnamed parents took offense at the words uttered by Tiny Tim, “God bless us, every one," television station WHTM reported. “I was very surprised because it’s going on for decades and it’s a tradition at the school that everyone looks forward to,” resident Jane Burkhart told the television station. “One little line shouldn’t ruin it for every kid,” Burkhart said. “Charles Dickens is a class author, not a religious author.” Principal Tom Kramer addressed the controversy in a message posted on the elementary school’s website. You can read the entire message by clicking here. “We understand that some parents are upset that the play was cancelled, but we have heard from families on both ends of the spectrum, including those who expressed appreciation that the play, as it had traditionally been prepared and delivered, was cancelled ... That’s just not true,” he said. He did not specifically address the parents’ allegations that the play was cancelled because of the line, “God bless us, every one.” But he did seem to hint at some sort of issue. “Our decision is rooted in the desire to be respectful of the many cultural and religious backgrounds represented by the students attending Centerville Elementary,” he wrote. That’s a mighty big clue, folks. In order to be tolerant and diverse, public schools have to eradicate any mention of God.

Starnes asserted that two parents "complained" about a line in the Christmas play, citing rumors spread among local parents about the controversy, but provided no other information about the purported objections. His piece linked to and quoted from a statement from Principal Tom Kramer, who he stated that the decision to cancel the play was made primarily due to time constraints regarding making school instruction a priority over an extracurricular activity:

We want to clarify that the decision to cancel the play was a building decision, based upon interactions between myself and the fifth grade teaching team. This decision was made based primarily on instructional opportunities for students. Producing and performing a play is not part of the written curriculum for fifth grade. Over the years, preparations had evolved to take 15 to 20 hours of instructional (educational) time to produce this play. Given changes in state standards in recent years, we could not defend the commitment of this kind of instructional time to something not part of the fifth grade curriculum. The teachers agreed that they did not want our students to be put at a disadvantage relative to their peers from other schools in preparation for 6th grade; therefore, the play was cancelled ...

Kessler referenced the "many cultural and religious backgrounds" of Centerville families but did not suggest any complaints had been lodged about the Christmas play. Notably, he added that neither parents nor staff members chose the option of relegating the play preparation to after-school hours — had the performance truly been "banned" or cancelled because it was deemed offensive by some, continuing with the Christmas play under any circumstances would not likely have been an option. Kessler maintained the event simply could not be accommodated due to the demands of the school's curriculum: