Claim: The Simpsons correctly predicted various incidents that took place during Super Bowl LI.
WHAT'S TRUE: At least one scene from an episode of The Simpsons appeared to predict pop star Lady Gaga's halftime show during the 2017 Super Bowl.
WHAT'S FALSE: A few images showcasing these "predictions" from
Origin:On 5 February 2017, rumors appeared that the popular animated television series "The Simpsons" had once predicted Lady Gaga's halftime performance at Super Bowl LI, comparing a scene on the animated show to her descent to the stage on the field to kick off her show:
Of course, there are a few problems with this prediction. For example, "The Simpsons" version of Lady Gaga was not performing at the Super Bowl. Also, as with other predictions from "The Simpsons," the show was actually spoofing a previous event, not attempting to predict a future one.
In this case, the series was gently mocking Lady Gaga's visually arresting (and occasionally outlandish) stunts during concerts (the singer performed a similar one in 2011, when she ziplined into a concert on "Good Morning America") and showed the singer in several outfits similar to ones she had already worn:
Some people also claimed that the show had predicted the light display at Super Bowl LI, which was not accurate:
Additionally, Lady Gaga's show did not feature a giant cowboy hat, and the lights display at Super Bowl LI was created with drones (filmed earlier in the week) rather than fireworks.
One last rumor that circulated after the 2017 Super Bowl was that "The Simpsons" actually predicted the game's final score:
Originally published: 06 February 2017
Featured Image: Tinseltown / Shutterstock, Inc.