CLAIM

Instagram model Kristyna Martelli underwent 100 elective cosmetic medical procedures, and died during a surgery in April 2017.

undetermined

RATING

undetermined

ORIGIN

In late April 2017, rumors circulated claiming Kristyna Martelli (an adult model largely of Instagram fame) had died undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

According to various versions of the rumor, Martelli has undergone at least a hundred procedures to obtain her “extreme” proportions, and suffered fatal complications during an undetermined procedure on 18 April 2017. Some versions of the rumor claimed that the model died following a seizure during the purported operation, while others said she had an embolism of unknown description and died while in surgery.

Amy Anderssen, who says she is a friend of Martelli’s, published a tweet referencing her death on 21 April 2017, but included no further details:

As of 24 April 2017, we were unable to locate any news articles or other substantiated information matching claims that a 23-year-old woman had died during an elective cosmetic medical procedure on that date. Research is currently in progress.