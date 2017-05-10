CLAIM

A KGB agent admitted that the Sex Pistols were financed by the USSR to destabilize Western democracy.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 9 May 2017, Facebook page “The Church of PUNK” shared an article reporting that a KGB agent admitted the band the Sex Pistols were an operation backed by the former Soviet Union to destabilize Western democracy:

The April 2015 article reported that at the time it was published, a former KGB agent had just disclosed the punk rock plot:

Alexandrei Varennikovic Voloshin, a retired KGB agent, has admitted this week on National Russian Television (NTV) that the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was behind the creation of the 1970s punk scene and financed major punk bands such as the Sex Pistols, the Clash and the Ramones. The USSR government at the time spent “hundreds of millions of rubles” on this covert operation destined to “create utter chaos” and “pervert the Western youth to nihilist, anti-establishment and anti-american ideologies” he explained in an hour long interview broadcast on national television.

There is no truth to this story; World News Daily Report states on its own disclaimer page that all of the content on the site is fictional: