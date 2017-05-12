CLAIM

A video shows two men lynching Kendra Shanice Reid.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A disturbing video purportedly showing two white men lynching a young black woman in a room decorated with the confederate flag went viral shortly after news broke that Winston-Salem State University student Kendra Shanice Reid had died from asphyxiation by hanging in April 2017.

This video and Reid’s death are not related.

The video, which we will not post or link to due to its graphic nature (and the fact that we have not definitively determined that it is a hoax), has been online since at least February 2017 when it was posted by “Confederate’s Revenge” on Daily Motion. The original video has been deleted but copies can still be viewed online as of this writing. In the video, two white men beat a young black woman, urinate on her, and then put a rope around her neck and lynch her.

The text that appears in the video suggests that it was initially posted in response to January 2017 hate crime in which four black teenagers filmed themselves torturing a disabled white student:

Torture a white kid? Be prepared for this! We won’t stop until the last ape leaves OUR LAND! This is what you deserve! Your Next.

The video didn’t receive much attention when it was first posted online (one sign that it is likely fake), but it went viral three months later, in the wake of Kendra Shanice Reid’s death.

Reid was found in a wooded area, not a room, and a medical examiner ruled her death a suicide.

Some social media commentators noticed that the woman in the video resembled porn star Trazcy Kush. However, we were not able to confirm the woman’s identity, nor locate the original video.