Seam Stress

An image suggesting Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway's inaugural ensemble resembled a 1970's 'Simplicity' pattern was doctored.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 25, 2017

Claim: A Gucci ensemble worn by Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway to the inauguration closely resembled a 1970s 'Simplicity' pattern.

false

There is a meme going around showing a Simplicity dress-making pattern, claiming to be from 1975, apparently showing the same outfit as Kellyanne Conway wore to the inauguration on January 20, 2017. Was wondering if this was genuine.

kellyanne conway simplicity pattern

Origin:The Gucci attire worn by presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway at President Donald Trump's 20 January 2017 inauguration became a viral sensation, amplified by the circulation of a subsequent online image suggesting the ensemble was virtually identical to one issued by pattern maker Simplicity in the mid-1970s.

The Facebook page "World of Wonder Productions" shared a side-by-side comparison of Conway's unique jacket and what appeared to be a vintage Simplicity pattern packet sporting an undeniably similar design:

gucci kellyanne conway simplicity pattern

Although the comparison image was shared widely, it was also easily debunked as a fake. The depicted Simplicity pattern was numbered 6554 and issued in 1974, and at least eight unaltered units of the pattern available for sale via several Etsy shops catering to collectors show it to be different in appearance than the circulated image:

Simplicity 6554 Misses Short Dress Vintage 1970s Sewing Pattern

"The short dress with gored skirt stitched to bodice at normal waistline has shirt type collar, front button closing, back inset, self fabric tie ends and set in sleeves gathered to armholes. View 1 has long sleeves finished with contrasting French cuffs and a separate contrasting collar. View 2 features short tucked sleeves."

kellyanne conway simplicity pattern fake

The creator of the Kellyanne Conway Simplicity pattern image is unknown, but pattern collectors' sites and shops made the unaltered version easy to find. In its original form, the drawn center model's attire in no way resembled the Gucci jacket Conway donned for the 2017 inauguration.

Originally published: 25 January 2017

sources:

Bryant, Kenzie.   "Kellyanne Conway’s Inaugural Outfit Is a $3,600 Jacket She Calls 'Trump Revolutionary Wear.'"
    Vanity Fair.   20 January 2017.

Finicky Pattern Shop.   "1970s Dress Pattern Simplicity 6554 Shirtwaist Dress."
    Accessed 25 January 2017.



