Claim: Kellyanne Conway punched a man while breaking up a fight at an inauguration ball.

Origin:On 23 January 2017, Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino posted on Facebook that he saw chief White House adviser Kellyanne Conway break up a fight between two men by personally intervening and landing several "mean punches."

Gasparino claims he was with his friend, actor Scott Baio, at an inauguration ball when he saw two men fighting until Conway intervened and ended it with her fists.

first met my pal Scott baio outside the victory ball. We said hello when a bunch of anarchist thugs began to descend on us screaming "hey Chachi are u fascist?" One made an aggressive move toward us i shoved him away and he said "touch me again u little prick and I'll smack u" my response: "GFY asshole" that's when my producer Brian Schwartz intervened and crisis was averted. Part two was even more insane: inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys. Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why trump hired her. Btw I exaggerate none of this

We have reached out to Gasparino on social media for more details but haven't heard back, nor have we received a response from Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks. We inquired with local law enforcement, but neither D.C. Metropolitan Police nor the Secret Service said they were aware of a fight involving Conway at an inaugural ball.