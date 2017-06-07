CLAIM

Kellyanne Conway said that liberal women hate her because of her "striking beauty and intellect."

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 1 June 2017, the web site London Web News published an article reporting that Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, had said that liberal women hate her because of her “striking beauty and intellect”:

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump claimed that Liberal women hate her because of her “striking beauty and intellect” in comments that were made to a reporter at a luncheon in Washington D.C. Pundits were quick to capitalise on her comments and tell her that if she and her boss were doing a good job and being open and honest with the American people then she wouldn’t have to face much criticism.

This is not a genuine comment from Kellyanne Conway, and London Web News is not a reliable source of information. Although the web site’s disclaimer does not state that its content is explicitly fictional, the muddled passage implies that the web site accepts no responsibility for the stories it publishes, which may contain inaccurate, incomplete, and unreliable information, and that the visitors take this information “at your own risk”:

The information contained in this website is for general informational purposes only and or educational purposes. The Information is provided by www.londonwebnews.com and while we endeavour to keep this information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services or related graphics and images contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

The London Web News story also claimed that pundits were quick to criticize Conway for her comment and that Conway was “blasted” on Twitter, but we found no record of Conway’s alleged remark before this story’s publication. Furthermore, this article is lacking key details, such as the name of the reporter who allegedly recorded Conway’s comment. We were also unable to find any credible publication that published this quote, nor was this quote included in any tweets posted by Conway. We rate this story false.