CLAIM

The deaths of John Beilman and his daughter were linked to the Las Vegas mass shooting via a device found in Stephen Paddock's hotel room.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017, conspiracy theorists latched on to an entirely unrelated tragedy in upstate New York, falsely claiming a link between a murder-suicide perpetrated in Fairport, New York, and the actions of the Las Vegas shooter.

Neon Nettle wrote:

A key witness in the Las Vegas shooting massacre has killed himself and his disabled daughter in a horrific murder-suicide shortly after the FBI raided his home. John Beilman was wanted for questioning by federal agents in connection with a communications device discovered in suspected shooter Stephen Paddock’s hotel room.

This article, as well as another on Impious Digest, contains many details and factual claims that are not supported by evidence, and even cites evidence that, in reality, comprehensively disproves any “link” between the deaths of John Beilman and his daughter and the Las Vegas shooting massacre.

Here is what we know to be true: On 4 October 2017, police in the town of Fairport, New York (about 10 miles from Rochester) confirmed that 60-year-old John Beilman had shot and killed his 27-year-old daughter Nicole before shooting and killing himself.

Beilman left a note for his wife, but the motive behind the shooting is not known. Police confirmed that Nicole Beilman was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can severely impair an individuals ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe.

Two days later, the Rochester newspaper Democrat and Chronicle, citing anonymous sources, reported that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents had searched the Beilman home on 3 October 2017, the day before the shooting. That article does not provide any specifics as to the reason for the purported search.

Neon Nettle and Impious Digest’s claims that Beilman’s actions have anything to do with the Las Vegas massacre rest on the following “evidence”:

Investigators found in the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room a charger that doesn’t match any of his phones.

This claim is inaccurate, and was known to be inaccurate at the time both articles were written. On 6 October 2017, NBC News reported that investigators, after earlier being puzzled by the presence of the phone charger, “have now been able to match all of the cell phone chargers found in the room with multiple cell phones that Paddock had with him.”

The device charges a particular type of battery

Without providing any evidence, both articles claim that S.V.R. (Russian intelligence) sources had identified the device as charging a “CP502520 3.0V 600mAh Li-MnO2 Non-rechargeable Thin Cell Battery.” Setting aside the fact that there is no evidence to support this claim, we know it to be impossible. The battery specified is non-rechargeable — there is no charger that is compatible with it, so the charger found in the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room cannot be associated with it.

The entire conspiracy theory falls down around this point alone, but let’s briefly address some of its other components.

That battery is used by United States Special Forces and the CIA.

Even if the charger could work with the type of battery specified (it cannot) we know that this battery is used “in both professional & consumer applications,” according to its manufacturer, Ultralife Corporation. There is nothing particularly notable about its use, or the use of the (imaginary) charger associated with it. Some of the common applications listed include: smart security cards, bank theft tracking systems, and medical devices. None of these are exclusive to U.S. special forces or the CIA.

John Beilman worked for Ultralife from 2007 to 2012 as a “product design and manufacturing professional”

This appears to be accurate. Beilman’s public LinkedIn profile lists him as an employee of Ultralife from 2007 to 2012 and mentions that he performed “electromechanical assembly” of lithium ion batteries, chargers, and other devices.

Whereas both Neon Nettle and the Impious Digest write that Beilman “worked on various top-secret communications systems for the US military,” there is no evidence to support this claim. Given that police have paired the charger found in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room with one of his phones, and the battery at the center of this conspiracy theory cannot be charged anyway, John Beilman’s work history is, of course, irrelevant.

Beilman was a “key witness” in the Las Vegas investigation and was “wanted for questioning” by the FBI before his death.

There is no evidence to support these claims.

It appears that the creators of this theory started with the fact of John Beilman and his daughter’s death, and worked backwards, via his professional history, in an effort to find some way of connecting him with the Las Vegas shooting. There is no valid connection, and the evidence offered by Neon Nettle and the Impious Digest actually refutes the entire theory.

The 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas has prompted a slew of conspiracy theories and hoaxes, many focused on the involvement of “second shooter.” During a press briefing on the day after the massacre, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo directly rejected such theories: