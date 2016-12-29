John Amos Death Hoax

Claim: Actor John Amos died from a heart attack on 28 December 2016.

Origin:On 28 December 2016, the web site Headline News published a fake news story reporting that actor John Amos died from a heart attack at the age of 77:

There is no truth to the above-displayed article.

In addition to falsely reporting that John Amos had passed away, Headline News also made the mistake of stating that "she was 77" despite the fact that they had identified Amos as an actor, not an actress, 15 words earlier.

Monica J. McKnight, a manager for Amos, posted a message on her Facebook page confirming that Amos was still alive and well. The message was also reported on Amos' official Facebook page:

It is unfortunate that people resort to such vile behavior as to falsely report that someone has died on social media. Rest assured that John Amos is alive and well. He will address you all here on his Facebook Page personally very soon. Thank you for your concern! -Monica J. McKnight -JA Brand Manager

While the news about Amos' alleged demise originated on a disreputable web site, many viewers may have readily accepted the news due to a perceived increase in celebrity deaths during 2016. While some have claimed that 2016 was the deadliest years for celebrity, we found that this wasn't quite the case.