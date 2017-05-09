CLAIM

Joanna Gaines, who costars in the HGTV home improvement show "Fixer Upper" with her husband Chip, is leaving the show to start her own skincare line.

ORIGIN

In March 2017, an assortment of dubious online advertisements masquerading as People articles declared that Joanna Gaines, costar of the HGTV home improvement series “Fixer Upper,” is suing to break her contract. The ads claimed that Gaines, who hosts the show with her husband, wanted to leave “Fixer Upper” to start her own cosmetics line:

HGTV has had enough. Joanna has been showing up late to the construction sites as well as the filmings and now have found out Joanna has been leading a double life. Her disinterest in the show “Fixer Upper” with her hilarious husband Chip Gaines has fallen to the wayside due to her side business. Here we reveal the truth behind what this side business is really all about… The star of HGTV’s hit TV show, Joanna Gaines, has shocked us all and 2017 has only just started. In recent developments, the reality star revealed that she just started a side beauty business because she is a serial entrepreneur and it’s just in her nature. She never expected it to grow as fast as it did. HGTV and the network as a whole was not happy when they found out about this (to say the least) and they made Joanna decide on which direction she was going to go. Being so turned off by the reaction of HGTV and their “power move” she decided to pursue her new skin care line.

The article went on to promote VLamorous, a purported “anti-aging serum.”

Another version of the scam hawks a product allegedly created by Gaines called Bella Serata Anti-Aging Serum (the text is otherwise identical).

The ads prompted a spate of rumors that Gaines is abandoning the popular TV show and questions from concerned viewers. Gaines responded to these in a 21 April 2017 blog post entitled “Don’t Believe Everything You Read”:

At the end of the day, we’ve learned it’s impossible to control all the information that’s out there. We care about you guys, and the best way we can protect you from false information is to direct you to our official channels. Follow our social media accounts, … sign up for our newsletter, and keep up with our blog. These are the spots where we’ll tell you about our new partnerships, projects, and even personal news. Always remember: if you’re reading big, exciting news about us, and we did not confirm it on our official sites, then proceed with caution. We are so thankful for your support—we wouldn’t be here without you! And just in case you were wondering, YES! We are currently filming season 5 of the show. No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams. And No! We are not expecting baby #5. And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us. In summary, don’t buy the facial cream, friends.

As often happens, however, the false reports continued to propagate via social media, eliciting this taciturn tweet from Chip Gaines a few weeks later:



Season five of Fixer Upper starring Chip and Joanna Gaines will begin airing on the HGTV network in November 2017.