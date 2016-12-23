snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Joan Miro Painting Sold for $37 Million

Miro Miro on the Wall

An image of a "child-like" Joan Miro painting was circulated on Facebook along with the claim that it was worth $37 million.

Dan Evon
Updated: Dec 23, 2016

Claim: A "child-like" painting by Joan Miro sold for $37 million.

TRUE

Origin:An image of a painting by Joan Miro is frequently circulated on social media along with two claims: That it sold for $37 million, and that the painting could have been created by a kindergartner:

painting

This painting really was executed by Spanish artist Joan Miro, and in 2012 it sold at a Sotheby's auction for 23.56 million pounds (approximately $37 million). 

Equating this painting, entitled "Peinture (Etoile Bleue)," with the work of a kindergartner and implying that it was vastly overpriced (or that kindergarten drawings are severely under-valued) is problematic.

There are numerous factors that determine the value of a piece of art, such as the reputation of the artist, the significance of the painting, and the rarity of the work. In this case, the painting was created by a world-renowned artist (and not a toddler). The work was also created relatively early in Miro's career and marked a "key" turning point in his style:

The picture, described by Miro (1893-1983) as a “key” turning point in his artistic career, incorporates surrealist symbols and elements that the painter would repeat in later works.

The intense blue of the painting influenced not only the artist’s later works, but also the style of other painters like Mark Rothko (1903-1970) and Yves Klein (1928-1962).

While the above-displayed painting may look like a kindergarden drawing to some, it was created by a famous artist, marked a significant turning point in his career, and ultimately influenced the styles of several other artists.

Last updated: 23 December 2016

Originally published: 23 December 2016

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

Fact Check

Taking it E.T.

Did M&Ms turn down the chance to be the candy used in the film ...
Fact Check

Memorial Day Origins

One legend associated with the origins of Memorial Day holds ...
Fact Check

Fake Photograph of Shark Attack on Missouri Highway

A fake photograph depicting a shark attacking a motorist on a ...
Fact Check

Knew Coke

Was the 'New Coke' fiasco really a clever marketing ploy?
Fact Check

Last Surviving WWII Veteran Marches Alone in Memorial Day Parade

A photograph of the "last surviving veteran" of a WWII battle ...
Fact Check

Donald Trump Nazi Salute Controversy

Donald Trump asked rally attendees to pledge their support, ...
Snopes