CLAIM

Actor Jeff Goldblum has a food truck called "Chef Goldblum's."

RATING

mostly true

WHAT'S TRUE

Actor Jeff Goldblum has been handing out free sandwiches from a food truck in Sydney, Australia.

WHAT'S FALSE

It's not a new line of work for the multi-talented actor. He is on record saying it's part of research or promotion for a new film project.

WHAT'S UNDETERMINED

He has not divulged what that project may be.

ORIGIN

On 25 April 2017, social media users began posting photographs and videos showing Jurassic Park and Independence Day actor Jeff Goldblum handing sausage sandwiches out from a food truck which was cheekily named “Chef Goldblum’s.”

Heard about a “Chef Goldblum” foodvan in Sydney, went down and got to give compliments to the Chef himself!#ChefGoldblum #JeffGoldblum pic.twitter.com/cUhONoBSfY — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) April 26, 2017



Goldblum, who is also an accomplished pianist and the frequent subject of Internet memes, told Australian radio host Merrick Watts he was handing out food in Sydney as part of a promotion for an upcoming film project, though he was tight-lipped about the nature of that project:

It’s kind of a secret, it’s a mystery that I can’t divulge but I’m filming something here that has something to do with food. What do you think about that. … I was giving out sandwiches, that I was, I can tell you that.

The brief interview, which aired on 104.9 Triple M Sydney on 26 April 2017, can be heard here:

Chef Jeff Goldblum in Australia launching his restaurant truck. No wonder line so long, he’s chatting to everyone pic.twitter.com/26Zf5Q26IA — alex dunnin (@AlexDunnin) April 26, 2017

It’s unclear how long Goldblum plans to hand food out but Australian social media users said he was at Wynard Park and chatting with people when they got to the window.



Goldblum will reprise his role as eccentric mathematician Ian Malcolm in a 2018 Jurassic Park sequel but did not say that whether role is related to his food truck adventures.