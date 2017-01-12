Claim: Sting video maker James O'Keefe plans to "infiltrate" the Women's March on Washington.

Origin:A message has been circulating on Facebook since at least 11 January 2017 claiming that sting video maker James O'Keefe has plans to "infiltrate" a 21 January 2017 women's march in Washington D.C.:

WOMEN'S MARCH AND ALL OTHER ACTION PROTESTORS BE ADVISED: James O'Keefe, domestic terrorist and spreader of disinformation about repro justice groups, is trying to infiltrate groups planning to protest at the "coronation" and also groups planning to attend the Women's March. He produces secretly recorded undercover audio and video encounters, some selectively edited to imply its subjects said things they did not, with figures and workers in academic, governmental and social service organizations, purporting to show abusive or allegedly illegal behavior by employees and/or representatives of those organizations. He gained national attention for his video recordings of workers at ACORN offices in 2009, his arrest and guilty plea in 2010 for entering the federal office of then-U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) under false pretenses, and the release of videos of conversations with two high-ranking, now former, NPR executives in 2011.

A friend got this information from a source she trusts.

*****PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT ANY "SURVEY" YOU GET FROM "THE WOMEN'S MARCH" ABOUT YOUR WHEREABOUTS, WHO YOU ARE, WHAT METRO YOU ARE TAKING, ETC

INFO BELOW

If you are planning any protests of the inauguration, please be aware that you may be a target of James O’Keefe operatives. If you have spoken to anyone from Breakthrough Development Group, this is an O’Keefe front.

If you are working with Disrupt J20 specifically, you are being targeted by O’Keefe. He is apparently trying to get progressives to incite violence.

There will be moles in your campaigns. PLEASE make sure to vet your volunteers."

We have so far been unable to confirm if the above claim is true. We contacted both the march's organizers and O'Keefe's organization, Project Veritas Action, and have not received a response from either. If O'Keefe and his group plan to film at the march, they haven't said so publicly. A representative of Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said authorities wouldn't need to be made aware if citizens planned to film on public property, as it is their First Amendment right to do so.

O'Keefe is known for secretly recording people and then producing YouTube videos that show them in a negative light. Some of the subjects of his past videos have accused him deceptive editing.