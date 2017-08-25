CLAIM

Dunkin' Donuts is offering free coffee to teachers every Monday in September.

OUTDATED

RATING

WHAT'S TRUE

The company offered the deal for teachers at specific locations in 2014 and 2015.

WHAT'S FALSE

The donut maker is not currently offering free coffee for teachers on Mondays.

ORIGIN

In August 2017, a photo making the rounds online appeared to advertise a “teacher appreciation” promotion at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants across the country:

According to the meme, teachers are eligible to receive a medium hot or iced coffee on each Monday in September if they presented their school IDs during purchase. This is untrue, although the claim itself is not technically a scam, but it is outdated, overblown, and taken out of context.

There was never a national promotion to offer free coffee to teachers; instead, this meme originated when a single store in Minooka, Illinois offered the deal in September 2014. After people in other states allegedly drove to their own local stores thinking the offer was available in their area, the company confirmed on its Facebook page at the time that the offer was limited to one store in one town. In early January 2015, however, the offer was expanded when a group of eleven stores across six states held a variant of the promotion, offering customers one free cup of coffee per day on Mondays.

A company spokesperson, Michelle King, told us via e-mail that Dunkin’ Donuts does not currently have a national free coffee offer for teachers; she apologized for any confusion.

The donut chain did hold a free iced coffee promotion in certain markets for one day a decade ago, on 21 March 2007.