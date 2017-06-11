CLAIM

An Iraqi terrorist was killed when hand grenades he was attempting to smuggle by hiding them in his rectum accidentally detonated.

On 6 June 2017, the World News Daily Report (WNDR) web site published an article positing that an Iraqi terrorist was killed when hand grenades he was attempting to smuggle by hiding them in his rectum accidentally detonated:

An Iraqi terrorist who tried to smuggle two grenades in his backside at Baghdad International Airport was apprehended and left to die from his wounds 2 km outside of the airport reports the Iraqi Times. The terrorist warned airport authorities himself claiming he was in agonizing pain after he had hidden two grenades in his rectum and had planned to blow up a plane. An Iraqi bomb squad rapidly evacuated the man in the back of a pickup truck and brought him 2 km outside of the airport, in the middle of the desert, and out of “harm’s way” declared officials.

There was no truth to this story, which originated solely with World News Daily Report, a fake news site whose disclaimer notes that WNDR’s content is “satirical” and “fictional”:

WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle.

The photograph of the supposed “Iraqi terrorist” is a manipulated version of an image taken from a 2016 article about Saudi Arabia’s execution of 47 prisoners, including persons who were “arrested when they were children and others suffering from mental illness.”