In celebration of the 46th anniversary of the
1) Moon Truth
Everybody knows it: The moon landings were faked, and a NASA studio-produced ‘outtake’ of the first moon landing proves it.
2) Comoonion
Account by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin describes his taking Communion on the moon.
Why Neil Armstrong cryptically uttered “Good luck,
Did Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong flub his historic ‘one small step’ remark as he became the first man to set foot on the surface of the moon?
5) Moon Shot
Baseball legend holds that pitcher Gaylord Perry fulfilled his manager’s prophecy by hitting his first home run minutes after Apollo 11 landed on the lunar surface.
6) Native Sun
Native Americans provided NASA with a cryptic message to take to the moon. What did it mean?
Is the Great Wall of China the only man-made object visible from the moon?
On the lighter side: A game show contestant cannot correctly determine which is larger: an elephant or the moon.