In celebration of the 46th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, we’ve put together a collection of legends associated with that event (and the moon in general).





1) Moon Truth

Everybody knows it: The moon landings were faked, and a NASA studio-produced ‘outtake’ of the first moon landing proves it.

2) Comoonion

Account by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin describes his taking Communion on the moon.

3) Good Luck, Mr. Gorsky!

Why Neil Armstrong cryptically uttered “Good luck, Mr. Gorsky” as he first stepped onto the moon.

4) One Small Misstep

Did Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong flub his historic ‘one small step’ remark as he became the first man to set foot on the surface of the moon?

5) Moon Shot

Baseball legend holds that pitcher Gaylord Perry fulfilled his manager’s prophecy by hitting his first home run minutes after Apollo 11 landed on the lunar surface.

6) Native Sun

Native Americans provided NASA with a cryptic message to take to the moon. What did it mean?

7) Great Walls of Liar

Is the Great Wall of China the only man-made object visible from the moon?





8) Dumbo and Dumber

On the lighter side: A game show contestant cannot correctly determine which is larger: an elephant or the moon.