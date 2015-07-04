CLAIM

In celebration of Independence Day (July 4), we've put together a collection of legends associated with the founding of the United States of America.

MIXTURE

RATING

MIXTURE

ORIGIN

1) The Price They Paid

Essay outlines the tragic fates of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

2) John Hancock and Bull Story

When John Hancock affixed his famously large signature to the Declaration of Independence, he proclaimed, “There, I guess King George will be able to read that!” Real story or venerable historical legend?

3) George Washington’s Vision

George Washington’s account of an angel who revealed a prophetic vision of America to him at Valley Forge.

Why does Washington, D.C., have no ‘J’ Street? Legend holds it’s because city designer Pierre L’Enfant bore a grudge against Chief Justice John Jay.

5) Linked List

Photographs show a mass re-enlistment ceremony held in Iraq on the Fourth of July in 2008.

6) White House Wash

Washington lore claims the White House obtained its name because it was repainted white after invading British troops burned it in 1814.

7) Declaration of Financial Independence

A lucky bargain hunter became a millionaire after finding an original print of the Declaration of Independence in the frame of an old painting.