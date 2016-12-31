Claim: The AAA offers a free nationwide towing service during the holidays for motorists who have had too much to drink.
Example: [Collected via e-mail, December 2011]
Hey ----YOU ! read up !
NO excuses, folks. Don't drink and drive - and don't ride with anybody who does. Tipsy Tow offered by AAA: You don't have to be a AAA member, from
6pm-6amon New Year'sEve/Day they will take your drunk self and your car home for FREE. Save this number... 1-800-222-4357.This is available nationwide! Please re-postthis if you don't mind to help save lives. Got it?
Origin:At various times of year (e.g., between Thanksgiving and
This holiday season, AAA reminds motorists to travel safely and drive drug- and alcohol-free when hitting the roads. For those who do plan to drink, AAA urges them to take safety precautions in advance: designate a non-drinking driver, call a cab or stay with a friend.
A number of AAA clubs offer safe ride services on select dates for members and nonmembers. AAA strongly recommends selecting a designated driver before heading out for any holiday celebrations.
If you need a safe ride home, call 1-800-AAA-HELP.
Despite what is stated in the widely circulated example cited above, although this service is offered in a number of states, it is not available nationwide. Some state AAA branches offer it, and others don't; in some states, it is only available in particular areas (and may be limited to certain hours of the day). AAA advises calling them before
For more information about whether Holiday Safe Ride Program services are offered in your area, visit the NewsRoom section of the AAA web site, call the AAA at the phone number listed above
Last updated: 31 December 2016
Originally published: 28 December 2011