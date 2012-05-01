CLAIM

isney is giving away free theme park tickets to Facebook users.

SCAM

RATING

SCAM

ORIGIN

For years now a scam purporting to offer free Disney theme park tickets to Facebook users who access a proffered link then enter their e-mail addresses and cell phone numbers has been spread by posts to social networking sites:

Those who attempt to claim the enticing freebies are typically led to a web page ( not operated or sponsored by Disney) that asks them to provide personal information (including address and telephone number), answer a plethora of survey questions regarding various products and services, then agree to receive multiple sales calls via text messaging and telephone (even if they’re on the official “Do Not Call” list):

Such “free giveaways” are naught but cons (known as sweepstakes scams) meant to trick the credulous into divulging their personal information and signing up for expensive services. The Better Business Bureau provides this advice on avoiding being victimized by such scams: