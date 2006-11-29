CLAIM
A teacher's letter home upbraids student for correcting him in class.
RATING
ORIGIN
Many of us, during our time in school, have encountered teachers who made mistakes in class and viewed corrections from students not as opportunities to learn something themselves, but as unwarranted and intolerable challenges to their authority. That was the set-up in a letter posted on the Internet back in
Putatively written by a teacher (Adam Hilliker) to the mother of one of his students, the letter notifies the parent that her son (Alex) will be serving one hour’s detention for “disregarding authority” and demonstrating a “complete lack of respect for his school.” The student’s transgression? Having corrected a teacher who insisted to his class that a kilometer was longer than a mile. (In fact, a kilometer is only about 62% of a mile.) Although in the text of the letter
Was this image a scan of a real letter? It offered no contextual clues that would make it verifiable (it wasn’t written on school letterhead and made no mention of the school’s name or location), and nobody turned up a math teacher in the U.S. named Adam Hilliker. Many readers seized on small details to declare it phony, such as the similarity of the names “Adam Hilliker” and “Adolf Hitler” (perhaps a bit of a stretch) combined with a date of