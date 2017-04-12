CLAIM

Adolf Hitler never used chemical weapons against his own people.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Critics responded with outrage after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on 11 April 2017 that Adolf Hitler had not used chemical weapons. Spicer made the comments in an attempt to criticize Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s reported use of chemical weapons.

When asked during a press briefing about the probability that Russia would stop supporting longtime ally Syria, Spicer said:

We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons. You have to ask yourself if you’re Russia, is this a country and a regime you want to align yourself with? You have previously signed on to international agreements rightfully acknowledging that the use of chemical weapons should be out of bounds by every country.

By continuing to stand alongside Syria, Spicer argued, Russia risked being on “the wrong side of history in a really, really bad way.”

Assad’s troops reportedly used Sarin gas in an attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun, prompting President Donald Trump to order an air strike against an airfield allegedly used by the Syrian military on 6 April 2017.

Sarin gas was developed under Hitler’s government and Nazi Gen. Hermann Ochsner, who led the German Army Weapons Office, called for it to be deployed via air strikes, arguing: “There is no doubt that a city like London would be plunged into a state of unbearable turmoil that would bring enormous pressure to bear on the enemy government.”

The Nazis did not use chemical weapons against American and British troops, though they reportedly employed them against Russian forces at various points.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Hitler’s regime started using poisonous gases against its own citizens in 1939. Mental patients were the first people put to death through the use of carbon monoxide gas. The Nazis referred to the practice as “euthanasia.”

Starting in December 1941, the killings expanded through the use of “gas vans” employing engine exhaust as well as carbon monoxide and crystalline hydrogen cyanide (a.k.a. Zyklon B) in concentration camps like Auschwitz-Birkenau, Belzec, and Treblinka among others. The museum states on its website:

Under SS management, the Germans and their collaborators murdered more than three million Jews in the killing centers alone. Only a small fraction of those imprisoned in Nazi camps survived.

Later in the briefing, Spicer sought to clarify his statement while also using a euphemism to refer to the concentration camps:

When it comes to Sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I understand your point. Thank you. I appreciate that. He brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town. I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.

He later released a separate statement saying:

In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust, however, I was trying to draw a contrast of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people.

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, which accused Trump in February 2017 of not offering “a single proposal” to combat a wave of threats against Jewish community centers across the U.S., released a statement calling for Spicer to be fired.

On Passover no less, Sean Spicer has engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death. Spicer’s statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary. Sean Spicer now lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once.

Israeli minister of intelligence Yisrael Katz also demanded on Twitter that Spicer apologize or retire, saying, “There is a moral obligation that trumps policy.”

Two days before Spicer’s remarks, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was criticized in her country for trying to downplay the role of French collaborators in the deportation of Jewish citizens to Nazi camps in 1942. She said: “I think that in general, more generally, if there were those responsible, it was those who were in power at the time. This is not France.”