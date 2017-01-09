snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fauxtography
  4. Did Hillary Clinton Trash Michelle Obama in a Leaked E-Mail?

FLOTUS Fracas

An online image falsely claimed Hillary Clinton insulted the First Lady in an e-mail message purportedly published by WikiLeaks.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 09, 2017
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Claim: Hillary Clinton said several insulting things about Michelle Obama in a leaked 20 October 2016 e-mail.

false

Example: [Collected via e-mail, January 2017]

hillary michele obama wikileaks

Origin:On 4 January 2017 the Facebook page "Powdered Wig Society" published the above-reproduced image macro, claiming that Hillary Clinton had insulted First Lady Michelle Obama in a 20 October 2016 e-mail (published by WikiLeaks), as captioned by that image:

"DO WE REALLY NEED THAT MICHELLE BITCH TO BE AT THE SAME EVENTS?

ITS ENOUGH TO HAVE HER DUMB ASS PIMP STINKING UP THE WORKS.

THESE SHIT FOR BRAINS VOTERS NEED TO JUST VOTE ALREADY."

WIKILEAKS

HILLARY CLINTON EMAIL TO CHELSEA CLINTON
OCTOBER 20, 2016

This claim would have made waves if it were true, but no other news outlet reported on what would have been an easily accessed e-mail. We searched WikiLeaks first by keyword and then for all e-mails published by WikiLeaks with a send date between 19 and 21 October 2016, but both searches similarly returned zero results. In short, the quote was fabricated and the e-mail in question does not exist.

Powdered Wig Society was not the first source to advance a fabricated Hillary Clinton quote based on a non-existent WikiLeaks document. A high-profile example of a forgery that was claimed to be a WikiLeaks publication was the widespread "bucket of losers" comment widely (and falsely) attributed to Clinton.

Originally published: 09 January 2017

Featured Image: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

Fact Check

Bad Apple

Does the iPhone 6 bend easily if placed in a pocket?
Fact Check

Heir Raid

Rumor: The staff of snopes.com were arrested after a law ...
Fact Check

Free Southwest Tickets Scam

Southwest Airlines is not giving away free air travel tickets ...
Fact Check

Wedding Shoes

A discussion of lore and superstition surrounding weddings and ...
Fact Check

Katniss, Legolas and Lars Andersen

News: A YouTube video shows Lars Anderson's incredible archery ...
Fact Check

Pablo Reyes' Facebook Prediction

Facebook user Pablo Reyes' eerily accurate predictions for ...
Snopes