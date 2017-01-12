Claim: Hillary Clinton has been rated "most admired woman" by Gallup polls 21 times.

Origin:On 30 December 2016, Daily.Headlines.com published a story reporting that former Secretary of State and presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton had been rated the "most admired woman" in the United States for the 21st time:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been declared the Most Admired Woman of 2016. Who the hell are they surveying is what I want to know! According to a newly released Gallup survey, Clinton has topped the list of America’s most admired woman for the 15th year in a row, and the 21st time ever.

While this particular claim is true, DailyHeadlines.com is unreliable; it often publishes stories that typically combine factual and erroneous information.

(For example, on 11 January 2017, the site posted a story which claimed that CNN had published a two-page memo presented to President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump about alleged sensitive information in Russian possession that could compromise Trump. CNN, in fact, did not publish this document.)

According to Gallup, Clinton topped the list in 2016 at 12 percent, with First Lady Michelle Obama taking second place at 8 percent. Obama got the number one spot for "most admired man," with Trump coming in second.