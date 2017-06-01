CLAIM

Hillary Clinton was found dead in May 2017.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 29 May 2017, the Fresh News web site posted a page with the headline “BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Found Dead.”

The sub-heading reads “See the report below” and is followed by the music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 global megahit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

If you clicked on the article after seeing the headline, expecting to read a report about the death of the former Secretary of State, you’ve been rickrolled.

Hillary Clinton is alive, and gave a public speech two days after this article was published.

The Fresh News story is nothing more than a distasteful prank.