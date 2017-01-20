snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fauxtography
  4. Highway Sign Urged Drivers to 'Consider Canada' Due to Inauguration Traffic?

Consider Canada?

A photograph purportedly showing a Maryland highway sign exhorting motorists to avoid Inauguration Day traffic and "Consider Canada" was fabricated.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 20, 2017

Claim: A highway sign in Maryland told drivers to "Consider Canada" due to inauguration traffic.

FALSE

Origin:On 20 January 2017, a photograph purportedly showing a highway sign in Maryland urging drivers to "consider Canada" in avoiding Inauguration Day traffic was widely circulated on social media:

trump canada

 
This image was just a prank, however, a digitally manipulated version of a more mundane image.

The Maryland State Highway Administration published a genuine photograph of the sign on Interstate 270 showing that it actually read "Consider Metro":

trump delay

State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar told the Baltimore Sun that he sent some workers out to the site after viewing the viral image and confirmed that the words "Consider Canada" did avtually appear on the traffic sign: "Whoever did it, though, I have to give them credit — it looks real."

We also reached out to the Maryland State Highway Administration to confirm that the sign never read "consider Canada":

Last updated: 20 January 2017

Originally published: 20 January 2017

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

Fact Check

Guam Reaches the Tipping Point

Rep. Hank Johnson said he feared that stationing 8,000 Marines ...
Fact Check

Churchill on Islam

Rumor: Winston Churchill commented on the 'dreadful curses of ...
Fact Check

'Stranger Things' Season Two to be Written by Stephen King?

An article that reported Stephen King would be writing the ...
Fact Check

Fact Check

Dutch Oven

Was a man convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing ...
Fact Check

Haunted Mansion

Was Disneyland's Haunted Mansion closed and revamped after a ...
Snopes