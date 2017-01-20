Claim: A highway sign in Maryland told drivers to "Consider Canada" due to inauguration traffic.

Origin:On 20 January 2017, a photograph purportedly showing a highway sign in Maryland urging drivers to "consider Canada" in avoiding Inauguration Day traffic was widely circulated on social media:



This image was just a prank, however, a digitally manipulated version of a more mundane image.

The Maryland State Highway Administration published a genuine photograph of the sign on Interstate 270 showing that it actually read "Consider Metro":

State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar told the Baltimore Sun that he sent some workers out to the site after viewing the viral image and confirmed that the words "Consider Canada" did avtually appear on the traffic sign: "Whoever did it, though, I have to give them credit — it looks real."

We also reached out to the Maryland State Highway Administration to confirm that the sign never read "consider Canada":