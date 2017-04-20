CLAIM

Due to an obscure Massachusetts legal doctrine, Aaron Hernandez's death vacates his conviction and entitles his family to $15 million under the terms of his severed NFL contract.

Under the legal doctrine of abatement ab initio, Aaron Hernandez's conviction will be vacated on the basis of his death during an active appeal.

Hernandez's contract was severed in June 2013 based on his arrest and not his subsequent conviction, and it will not be reinstated by the NFL.

The death of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was found hanged in his prison cell on 19 April 2017, was followed by rumors and questions that including speculation he intended his suicide to benefit his young daughter:

This speculation was followed from news reports suggesting that because Hernandez was appealing his conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd at the time he died, under Massachusetts law that conviction would be vacated as if it had never happened:

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez’s suicide early [on 19 April 2017] ended his life and his legal saga, but according to Massachusetts law, Hernandez goes to his grave as an innocent man. Under a legal doctrine in use in Massachusetts called abatement ab initio, if someone dies after a conviction but before the completion of their appeal, the person’s legal records in that matter are wiped clean. “It will be as if it never occurred,” said Martin W. Healy, chief legal counsel for the Massachusetts Bar Association. “The indictment, the complaint, the trial, all of that, in the eyes of the law it is considered null and void.”

The legal concept of abatement ab initio is both seldom invoked and not without controversy [PDF], due to its potential effect on victims’ families:

Healy said the idea of abatement ab initio is always controversial in those instances when it comes to light. Usually, those cases involved highly prominent trials that generate great interest in the press, he said. Abatement ab initio is a common law dating back to English law when Massachusetts was a British colony, Healy said. Massachusetts is one of six or seven states that recognize abatement ab initio. Several states have modified it or nullified it. In each of those instances, the change was made in recognition of victims’ rights, he said. “All of this is not going to give any closure or comfort to the Lloyd family,” Healy said.

The meme says with certainty that Hernandez’s death triggered a windfall for his surviving relatives, presuming he was once again entitled to a considerable fortune from his football career. But legal analysts and extant case law paint a muddier picture, noting that civil cases against any estate left behind by Hernandez could proceed. Additional unintended outcomes benefiting Hernandez’s family have been cited as possibilities (but are uncertain).

Analysts say an argument could be made disputing the severance of a contract based on the arrest for an overturned or vacated conviction, not that such a lawsuit would necessarily be successful:

For example, [Healy] said, with a “creative lawyer,” the family could file litigation against the Patriots and the NFL for voiding Hernandez’ contract after his indictment.

In June 2013, NFL.com reported that Hernandez’s contract guarantees had been revoked, a decision the NFL based on his arrest (not his conviction). In other words, had Hernandez not been convicted in the murder of Odin Lloyd, it would have had no bearing on the NFL’s June 2013 decision:

The New England Patriots have voided all of Aaron Hernandez’s contract guarantees … meaning the former tight end will have to fight to receive even the portion of his signing bonus that he’s already earned. Hernandez was to receive $2.5 million in guaranteed base salaries over the next two seasons, and his contract does not have language to void that money if he fails to practice. However, the Patriots believe the Collective Bargaining Agreement covers them because he has engaged in conduct unbecoming after being arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd. As for his $3.25 million in signing bonus payment that was to be paid this March, that’s a deferred payment that Hernandez already earned after signing his five-year, $40 million contract last year. The Patriots appear to have a serious uphill battle to avoid paying this, but they seem set on making Hernandez fight for this portion of his fully guaranteed signing bonus.

The meme claims that Hernandez’s vacated conviction posthumously restored his standing with the NFL, entitling his next of kin to the wealth he would have accumulated if he had never been convicted. It presumed since the legal doctrine triggered by Hernandez’s suicide made the conviction null and void, that the NFL was somehow bound to by that outcome to pay out the contract’s promises to his family. But the NFL is not a court of law, and Hernandez’s contract was voided 90 minutes after his arrest (not his conviction) based on “conduct unbecoming.”

Legal experts say that a “creative lawyer” could initiate litigation because the NFL revoked Hernandez’s contract guarantees over an arrest, which led to a conviction later vacated on a technicality. Abatement ab initio clears Hernandez’s name legally, but the legal concept is controversial when invoked in high-profile cases because it often serves to protect the existing assets of an appellant’s estate.

Although it is true Massachusetts was one of “six or seven states” that vacates an appellant’s conviction if he or she dies in the course of an appeal, it is false that abatement ab initio entitles Hernandez’s family to money promised in a contract severed by the NFL. No provision of the law mandates that the NFL reinstate Hernandez’s contract terms on the basis of his death.