In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coastline as a huge Category 4 storm, flooding huge portions of the state and spawning grassroots rescue efforts, outpourings of goodwill — and the usual rumors.

Here are some of the most popular “donation” rumors:

Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather are donating large sums of money to Harvey relief efforts.

False. After the story initially appeared and was debunked, usa360-tv.com once again recycled the phony story, down to a “to whom much is given, much is expected” aphorism.

Prince William and Prince Harry donated $100 million to Harvey relief efforts.

False. This is yet another of several pages mocked up to closely resemble the celebrities in small towns series of hoaxes, and utilize New York Daily News-style graphics. This time, Prince William and Prince Harry are the wealthy do-gooders:

It appears Prince William and his younger brother Harry is living up to expectation. By way of financial support, the Prince of Wales, Prince William and his brother has offered an overwhelming sum of money to the Hurricane Harvey victims. Prince William and his brother Harry has donated 100 million dollars to help rebuild Houston, after the most populous city in the state of Texas and the fourth-most populous city in the United States was slammed by Hurricane Harvey on Sunday.

The same hoax site was responsible for another false story, this time about Usain Bolt:

BREAKING NEWS: Usain Bolt donates $150 million dollars to Hurricane Harvey Victims – https://t.co/bgXwMCs3sZ — Hugh Jardon (@carpediem1969UI) August 31, 2017

Some heard that Sandra Bullock had generously donated to relief efforts:

Is is true Sandra Bullock donated 2 million to Hurricane Harvey victims inAugust 2017?

True. Unlike many of the other rumors, the actress quickly offered money to the affected region:

Sandra Bullock donates $1 million for Harvey relief: “There are no politics in eight feet of water…” https://t.co/wVCuPtVnjP pic.twitter.com/Mv6THCTKpb — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 30, 2017

President Donald Trump was among those rumored to be opening their personal purses to help the storm’s victims:

Hi, Is it true that President Trump donated 1 million dollars of his own money to Texas ?

Mostly true. On 21 August 2017, the Associated Press reported that Trump pledged a million dollars of his own money to assist in Harvey relief, although it is unclear as of 31 August 2017 whether he has yet donated.