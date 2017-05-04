CLAIM

A student with a concealed handgun stopped a mass stabbing at the University of Texas.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

Shortly after one person was killed and three injured during a 1 May 2017 stabbing attack at the University of Texas, a rumor began that a student with a concealed handgun had stopped the attacker before police arrived.

This rumor was largely based on a screenshot purportedly showing a text message from an alleged eyewitness:

He was walking into Greg next to me and this guy stabbed him in the heart and I ran inside and grabbed my gun out and came back out and chased the kid briefly but I wasn’t comfortable shooting because people were around. They got him though. The kid outside of Greg is dead I’m pretty sure. Fuck that was scary.

Several outlets included a screenshot of a GroupMe message sent by Student Body Vice President Binna Kim mentioning a student with a concealed handgun license (CHL):

However, Kim did not actually witness the incident and later apologized for sending the messages without having confirmed.

No confirmation that a student with a CHL stopped the crime. I apologize for sending that message in a GroupMe to friends before confirming. https://t.co/xiWanjOBlo — Binna Kim (@beanzkim) May 1, 2017

The university’s student newspaper The Tab also mentioned eyewitness reports of a student with a handgun. However, the paper never clarified who the eyewitnesses were and it is unclear whether they based their claims on Kim’s messages.

Although one alleged witness did claim that they grabbed a gun and “chased the kid briefly,” this account has not been corroborated by authorities. Statesman, a local paper, reported:

University of Texas police say the rumor of help from an armed student is false. They say they have found no corroborating evidence, be it video or first-hand accounts. “It’s a rumor and there’s nothing to verify it,” University of Texas spokeswoman Cindy Posey said.