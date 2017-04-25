CLAIM

Greg Comer is battling cancer.

A message requesting prayers Greg Comer, a man who had cancer for over six years, was reposted on Facebook in April 2017:

Greg Comer has battled cancer for almost 7 yrs. The doctors are giving him only days to live. Greg is 41, married & has 2 children, Jacob 11 & Alyssa 7. Jacob has asked his Mom for a special request, for everyone to pray for a miracle for his daddy. He wants a prayer chain across the world. Please pray for Greg and help start this prayer chain across the world for Jacob. Copy & re-post, and add your city and state before posting in order to keep prayer chain going. Bethpage Tn

It is true that Greg Comer, a 41 year-old North Carolina man was battling cancer. Unfortunately, however, the post is outdated.

This viral Facebook message was first shared in January 2011. Comer fought the disease for another month before he passed away on 26 February 2011.

Gregory Lee Comer, 41, of Lincolnton, won his battle and was welcomed into Heaven to be with the Lord on February 26th, 2011. He leaves behind – but will see again one day – his loving wife Tina Hilton Comer (he called his angel, the love of his life); their daughter Alyssa Brooke Comer, and his son Jacob Carl Comer. His loving parents, Ernest & Sue Clemmer Comer; his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff Carl & Emily Albright Comer; grandmother, Catherine Southerland; brother-in-law, Kenneth R. Hilton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark & Melissa Hilton Saunders; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Juanita Hilton nieces & nephews, Nick & Katie Sue Comer, Kensie, Kayla and Brodie Hilton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Greg being the man he was would want you not to mourn his loss but rejoice for him. His concern would be for his family through this difficult time. Pray for them to have comfort only God can give because his family and faith gave him strength to battle for so long.

It’s unclear why this message gained attention in April 2017 but our guess is that it started with a simple mistake. Prayer chains are quite popular on social media but they often contain incomplete, outdated, or inaccurate information. A small error at the start of a prayer chain can result in hundreds of people spreading an inaccurate message, as was the case with the prayer chain for “Dakota Wells,” a young child (whose real name was Waylon) who was airlifted to a hospital in December 2016.

It’s likely that Greg Comer’s message was simply re-shared by a well-meaning but misinformed individual.