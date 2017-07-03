CLAIM

Giant pythons were discovered in a small creek in Indiana.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A Facebook appearing to link to a genuine news item reporting that giant pythons were discovered in Salt Creek, a tributary of the White River in Indiana, fooled many in July 2017:

However, the link leads to the web site BreakingNews247.net, a prank web site that allows users to easily create their own fake news stories:

The web site carries a disclaimer stating that its content is fictional and meant to be humorous:

This website is an entertainment website, news are created by users. These are humourous news, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information.

In addition to the dubious source of this story, the attached photograph actually shows a 15-foot python on a nature reserve in Kenya, Africa — nowhere near Indiana.