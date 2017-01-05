Claim: A 12-year-old girl livestreamed her suicide by hanging.

Origin:A disturbing video has emerged that reportedly depicts a young girl livestreaming her suicide death by hanging. Local media reports identify the child as Katelyn Nichole Davis, 12, of Polk County, Georgia.

We have been unable to reach authorities handling the case, but the Polk County Standard Journal reported Davis' body was found on 30 December 2016 with "self-inflicted wounds" outside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where emergency department staff were unable to revive her.

In a video that has been connected to the incident, a girl reported to be Davis can be seen setting up a camera, then making a noose and tying it to a tree before tearfully apologizing to a number of people and talking about feeling inadequate and unable to deal with depression. The video appears to show her hanging for a number of hours as the sunlight faded. It is unclear how many people were watching her stream, and whether any of them called for help.

Polk County Police Det. Kristen Hearn told the Standard Journal that investigators were working on obtaining search warrants for Davis' phone, Facebook account and a third, unnamed social media site.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255