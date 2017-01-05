snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Did a 12-Year-Old Girl Livestream Her Suicide?

Broadcast Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a Polk County, Georgia, girl who may have used social media to livestream her death.

Bethania Palma
Jan 05, 2017

Claim: A 12-year-old girl livestreamed her suicide by hanging.

unverified

Origin:A disturbing video has emerged that reportedly depicts a young girl livestreaming her suicide death by hanging. Local media reports identify the child as Katelyn Nichole Davis, 12, of Polk County, Georgia.

We have been unable to reach authorities handling the case, but the Polk County Standard Journal reported Davis' body was found on 30 December 2016 with "self-inflicted wounds" outside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where emergency department staff were unable to revive her.

In a video that has been connected to the incident, a girl reported to be Davis can be seen setting up a camera, then making a noose and tying it to a tree before tearfully apologizing to a number of people and talking about feeling inadequate and unable to deal with depression. The video appears to show her hanging for a number of hours as the sunlight faded. It is unclear how many people were watching her stream, and whether any of them called for help.

Polk County Police Det. Kristen Hearn told the Standard Journal that investigators were working on obtaining search warrants for Davis' phone, Facebook account and a third, unnamed social media site.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Originally published: 05 January 2017

sources:

Myrick, Kevin.   "Police Investigate Reports That Polk County Girl Live Streamed Video of Her Death."
   [Polk County] Standard Journal.   2 January 2017.



Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma Markus is a journalist from the Los Angeles area who started her career as a daily newspaper reporter and has covered everything from crime to government to national politics. She has written for a variety of publications as a staffer and freelancer, including the Los Angeles News Group, the LAist, LA School Report, the OC Weekly and Raw Story. She is a huge fan of the X Files, because while she's not saying it was aliens, it was aliens.

Fact Check

No, Leonardo DiCaprio Isn't Moving to Woodstock, Illinois

A viral article that claimed that Oscar winner Leonardo ...
Fact Check

CIA Agents Arrested Crossing Mexican Border with Cocaine

An old fake news article claimed two CIA agents were arrested ...
Fact Check

Red, White, and Stewart

Did Kristen Stewart trash the military and defend 9/11 ...
Fact Check

Cat and Rat Ranch Hoax

We feed the cats to the rats, the rats to the cats, and get ...
News

Trump Groping Story was 'Made Up'?

A web site ridiculously claimed that because the phrase ...
Fact Check

(Costs a) Fortune Cookie

FALSE: Woman gains revenge after being charged $250 by Neiman ...
Snopes