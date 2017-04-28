CLAIM

Weekend revelers who were expecting a “luxury” music festival on a private island in the Bahamas starting on 28 April 2017 instead arrived to find “Fyre Festival” in a state of chaos. Attendees hoping to see high-profile bands, enjoy beautiful scenery in comfortable surroundings and eat gourmet food instead were stranded on an island with no alcohol and cafeteria-style sandwiches, leading to comparisons to the novel Lord of the Flies:

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

Night has fallen. We have no luggage. — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

The “luxury” glamping tents are leftover disaster relief tents from USAid. https://t.co/gFsgUWNdP5 — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

The “catering” (which cost extra) was a slice of untoasted bread, two slices prepackaged cheese, and a side salad. pic.twitter.com/BoKxWAMI5i — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

Fyre Festival staff posted an apology to the event’s web site, which has since been otherwise wiped clear of other information, saying:

Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the Islands of the Exumas. Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can. We ask that guests currently on-island do not make their own arrangements to get to the airport as we are coordinating those plans. We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami today; this process has commenced and the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority. The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high- quality experience we envisioned.

We received an autoreply to our e-mailed question about the event saying that the event’s staff were overwhelmed with inquiries. But according to Vanity Fair, which spoke to an organizer before the chaos ensued, attendees could spend hundreds or even tens of thousands of dollars in hopes of a yachting beach adventure:

It’s possible to spend “in excess of $104,995,” per a spokeswoman, to have the Fyre experience. Yachts can be rented for $60,000 on the low end. V.I.P. tickets are $3,500, but you can knock a grand off that price if you B.Y.O.Yacht (the docking fee at the marina, however, is five grand).

Vanity Fair reported that the festival was organized by Fyre Media:

Fyre Festival is a product of Fyre Media, an entertainment booking startup that that rapper Ja Rule launched with his tech partner Billy McFarland in 2015. As noted above, its closest spiritual forefather in the bloated festival-scape is probably Coachella. But while Coachella is a music festival that turned into a series of brand activations, Fyre Festival is a brand activation that plays at being a festival.

We sent e-mails to all three contact address on the organization’s web site and all bounced back with an “address not found” message.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism issued a statement expressing dismay at the “chaos” of the event, and noting that although they offered ancillary support like facilitating communications between organizers and government agencies, they were not a sponsor of the festival.

Some are now questioning whether the costly event was nothing more than a scam. Farah Benghozi told CBS News, “This was a scam for sure. It could have been something, but they didn’t put effort into it.” Janan Buisier tweeted from Exuma Airport calling the event a “hoax”: