Claim: A damaged nuclear reactor at Fukushima Daiichi is about to fall into the ocean.

Origin:On 3 February 2017, the disreputable web site YourNewsWire posted a story with the alarming but false claim that one of the reactors damaged in the 2011 disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was on the verge of falling into the ocean:

Scientists at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan have declared a state of emergency as one of the reactors is on the verge of falling into the ocean. Lethal levels of radiation have been detected around the site which scientists say stems from a hole caused by melted nuclear fuel.

No credible news reports have stated that a Fukushima reactor is about to fall into the ocean, nor has any Japanese government agency announced a state of emergency. YourNewsWire's exaggerated "news" seems to have been derived from media reports in early February 2017 about high levels of radiation found inside the containment vessel for reactor No. 2 at Fukushima power plant No. 1.

We were unable to locate the original report from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco), the company that runs the plants and has been tasked to lead clean-up efforts, but the Japan Times reported of the situation that:

The radiation level in the containment vessel of reactor 2 at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 power plant has reached a maximum of 530 sieverts per hour, the highest since the triple core meltdown in March 2011, Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. said. Tepco said that the blazing radiation reading was taken near the entrance to the space just below the pressure vessel, which contains the reactor core. The high figure indicates that some of the melted fuel that escaped the pressure vessel is nearby. At 530 sieverts, a person could die from even brief exposure, highlighting the difficulties ahead as the government and Tepco grope their way toward dismantling all three reactors crippled by the March 2011 disaster.

What that means (if the reports are accurate), engineer and San Diego State business professor Dr. Murray Jennex told us, is that clean-up just became much more difficult than expected. Tepco announced on their official Facebook page that while conducting a survey of the containment unit, they "found that some deposits had adhered to the structures directly below the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) and that a part of the grating had sunken in at the center of the pedestal (the concrete base supporting the RPV)."

A likely explanation for the extremely high radiation reading, Jennex said, is that "crud," a term used to mean radioactive particles, had settled into that depression:

The structures are holding but inside where the fuel melted, it went all over the place. There was a lot of water pumped into this plant so stuff really got moved around, and I think what you have happening is a crud trap — a low point in pipe or tank where it gathers together. All that material went that direction, and that is a very high reading.

Jennex, an expert on nuclear containment who has commented in-depth on the disaster, said exposure to radiation levels that high would be almost instantly fatal and surmised that Tepco would ultimately be forced to build a concrete sarcophagus around the unit like the one that encapsulates reactor no. 4 at Chernobyl. He added that they "may have to let nature take its course for a while."

The Guardian, which has a reporter posted in Tokyo, described the recent radiation levels as the highest recorded since the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused the initial meltdown six years ago, but the newspaper noted that Tepco says none of that radiation has leaked outside the containment unit. However, plans to send a robot in to survey the vessel seem to have been scuttled, as radiation at that level would destroy even a robot in less than two hours:

A remote-controlled robot that Tepco intends to send into the No 2 reactor’s containment vessel is designed to withstand exposure to a total of 1,000 sieverts, meaning it would survive for less than two hours before malfunctioning. The firm said radiation was not leaking outside the reactor, adding that the robot would still prove useful since it would move from one spot to the other and encounter radiation of varying levels. Tepco and its network of partner companies at Fukushima Daiichi have yet to identify the location and condition of melted fuel in the three most seriously damaged reactors. Removing it safely represents a challenge unprecedented in the history of nuclear power.

The Fukushima Daiichi disaster was the worst nuclear disaster since the explosion of a reactor at Soviet Union's Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Both incidents have been rated level 7, the most serious category for nuclear incidents according to an international scale used to measure such accidents.

Tepco has not yet responded to our inquiry about the recent reports.