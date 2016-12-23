Claim: An image shows a real flyer for a "Freedom Concert" scheduled for Inauguration Day.

WHAT'S TRUE: A concert promoter said that he was planning to throw a "Freedom Concert" on inauguration day.

WHAT'S FALSE: The "Freedom Concert" has not been officially announced, no major celebrities have agreed to perform, and image showing a flyer from the event is fake.

Origin:In December 2016, an image purportedly showing a flyer for a "Freedom Concert" was widely circulated on social media:

This is not a real flyer for a "Freedom Concert." The above-displayed image is a concept poster that has been circulating since at least 20 December 2016 when it was posted to Facebook by Adam Theis:

Please share if you would like to see this concert happen on the same day as the inauguration. It's as simple as that. #freedomconcert. Poster design/concept by Erik Brown/ FRISK creative

While the above-displayed image is fake, a real "Freedom Concert" on inauguration day may eventually come to fruition.

The idea for a "Freedom Concert" was proposed by Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich who explained his vision for such an event in an 18 December 2016 Facebook post:

The Trump people are upset that the only musicians willing to perform at the Trump inauguration are Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. Someone just suggested to me a televised "freedom concert" to air at the same time as the inauguration -- with huge celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay Z, Madonna, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, and so on. Alec Baldwin MC’s the event, playing Trump as he does on SNL. Presto. The Trump inauguration loses all the TV ratings. Basically, no one watches it. Even better, the proceeds of the freedom concert go to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Lambda Legal, NAACP, Common Cause, CAIR, IRAP, SPLC, Environmental Defense Fund, Human Rights Campaign Fund, MoveOn, Economic Policy Institute, Inequality Media, and GLAD. What do you think?

Reich's idea proved popular with some people and at least one concert promoter is reportedly trying to turn this idea into a real event. According to Politico's Playbook, Mark Ross, a concert promoter, is "in the process of putting together a large-scale concert called “We the People” to DIRECTLY compete with Donald Trump’s inauguration." However, Ross has not provided any details about the event. While a Politico source said that talent is "banging on our doors" to be involved with the event, no musical acts have officially been confirmed to play the show as of this writing.

Ross confirmed that he was planning a concert in a 23 December 2016 Facebook post:

"Getting together a really big show. Stay tuned."

To sum up: While a concert promoter is reportedly working on a "Freedom Concert," an event that would compete directly with Donald Trump's inauguration, no official plans have been announced. The image purportedly showing a flyer for the event is fake and none of the mentioned bands have been confirmed to perform as of this writing.