A government grant will pay your utility bill in full for one month.

SCAM

One apparently increasing form of identity theft scam uses the setup that some entity (typically a state or federal agency) is providing grants to pay people’s utility bills for one month. According to the following examples of this scam, all customers need do is call a particular phone number, provide some information, and their current monthly gas or electric bills will be credited in full with no payment necessary

My friend just informed me that President Obama is paying her electric bill this month. That supposedly you call and use your ss# as the bank account, then give them the routing number of 061000146 and thats it, it pays for your electric bill but only once a year.

My daughter called me a couple of days ago asking me if I had already paid my Florida Power & Light (FPL) bill, I told her that I hadn’t and she proceeded to tell me that the accounts were being funded by some entity for this month only for Florida residents. I gave her my account information, including SS #. I received a confirmation # from FPL. TOday she calls me to tell me that she had found out this was a scam. She has no idea of how this was distribute, a friend of hers is the one who provided all the information.

President Obama Pays Your Cell Phone Bill

My homeboy just called me and said “Yo I think Obama is paying peoples phone bills” immediately I thought it was a scam but then he said that he used it after his girlfriend used it. He went on to say that she found the weird posting on Instagram along with a routing number and an account number. At this point I’m like just give me the information. He also said his mom used it to pay her bill that was upwards of $500. With all this said I tried to use it on my Metro PCS aacount and it didn’t work so now I I’m thinking what a scam this is. I’m not here to discourage you but to let you take a stab at it to see if it works. Below you will find all the info you need.

Routing Number: 211770125

Account Number: 211211

Use as an electronic check online.

There is a rumor going around my office that states President Obama recently passed a new stimulus bill. It states that you can use a Chase Bank routing number (3 124085024) and the numbers in red on

the back of your social security card as the account number. The rumor states that the bank will allow up to $1,000 worth of transactions but cannot be used to obtain cash.