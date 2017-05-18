Fox News has hired Whoopi Goldberg.

FALSE

On 15 May 2017, The Last Line of Defense published an article that appeared to carry a scoop: Fox News had replaced Sean Hannity’s late former co-star Alan Colmes with Whoopi Goldberg:

This time of year is always interesting in the world of TV news. It seems that when winter ends, so does the tenure of many in that world. So far this week, Megyn Kelly has been released from a contract she never started at NBC, replaced with Elizabeth Hasselbeck, and Shep Smith was let go from Fox News.

In another shocker, Fox has decided to replace their recently deceased liberal commentator, Alan Colmes, with someone who could never be his equal. Starting this summer, Colmes, who was regarded as a great friend and open-minded commentator by his friends at the network, will be replaced with liberal lunatic and total moonbat, Whoopi Goldberg.

Rupert Murdoch, speaking to the New Yorker, said:

“Whoopi might not be what some of the Fox faithful are looking for, but we have to have a liberal commentator. This time we decided to go with a well-known minority female and Oprah, Star Jones and Beyonce Knowles all turned us down.”