CLAIM

Fox News showed a parody account for Reality Winner during a live broadcast.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 6 June 2017, a parody Twitter account for Reality Winner, the 25-year old government contractor who was arrested on 5 June for leaking classified documents, posted an image purportedly showing a screenshot of a Fox News broadcast in which the network mistakenly showed the handle of the fake account:

However, the screenshot was doctored.

The biggest giveaway that this image is fake is the scrawl across the bottom of the image. Fox News typically uses all capital letters during their broadcasts, but this image uses a different font. Furthermore, a white border appears around the words “DOJ Charges Contractor Leaking Classified Info,” indicating that this phrase was photoshopped over Fox News’ genuine text.

In fact, the @Reality_Winner parody account apparently used a screenshot from a 14 February 2017 broadcast of Fox News in order to create their fake image. Tom Namako, the Deputy News Director of Buzzfeed, captured a genuine screenshot of this Fox News broadcast:

This parody account placed an image of Reality Winner over an image of Michael Flynn, created their own fake news scrawl, and then posted the doctored image on Twitter along with the claim that Fox News had broadcast erroneous information.