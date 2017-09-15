CLAIM
A video showing several destructive tornadoes was purchased by National Geographic for $1 million.
RATING
ORIGIN
In September 2017, as extreme weather ravaged countries all over the world, a video purportedly showing a string of destructive tornadoes appeared on social media and was shared with the claim that the footage had been purchased by National Geographic for $1 million:
However, this is untrue; although we have not been able to place every scene in this video, the majority of the footage actually comes from the 2014 movie Into the Storm:
More scenes from the video are visible in this compilation showing “all tornado destruction scenes” from the movie Into the Storm:
The claim that National Geographic purchased this video for $1 million appears to be made up out of whole cloth.