Floyd Mayweather donated a sizeable amount of his boxing winnings to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

FALSE

On 29 August 2017, houstonchronicle-tv.com (not Houston Chronicle) published an item appearing to report that boxing champion Floyd Mayweather donated $200 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts three days after a widely-publicized bout:

There’s a well known saying that “To whom much is given, much is expected” and by all accounts, it appears Floyd Mayweather Jr. knows what he means on the world stage. He’s living up to that expectation. By way of financial support, the newly retired American boxer, Mayweather has offered an overwhelming sum of money to the Hurricane Harvey victims.

The World No. 1 undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has donated 200 million dollars to help rebuild Houston, after the most populous city in the state of Texas and the fourth-most populous city in the United States was slammed by Hurricane Harvey on Sunday.

The donation which will be utilized through his foundation was announced today after he travelled to Houston to ascertain the damage caused by the hurricane.

“It is a humanitarian gesture, an act of solidarity and support for a brotherly affected people,” the American boxing hero said.