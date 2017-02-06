Claim: Stephen Colbert and Rachel Maddow are organizing a 'Fire The Fool' rally against President Trump.

WHAT'S TRUE: A political rally called "Fire the Fool" was announced in February 2017.

WHAT'S FALSE: Political TV notables Stephen Colbert and Rachel Maddow are not associated with the event.

Origin:In February 2017, the web site Fire the Fool announced that they were planning to hold a rally against President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on 1 April 2017 (i.e., April Fools' Day):

On April 1st, 2017, We the People will gather at Declaration Demonstrations in Washington DC and all over the world to remind Mr. Trump and the entirety of the United States government that THEY work for US. The same power we give them, we will take away. Join us for this incredible event, if you can in Washington DC, if you can't — wherever you live. Look to the "join us" page for further info on how you can make your voice heard and participate in what we hope to grow to the single largest political protest in history. We will not fall to tyranny and authoritarianism. The people will rise.

Shortly after, a message started circulating in private Facebook groups claiming that political television personalities Stephen Colbert and Rachel Maddow were the ones behind the event:

Please share this news privately. Rachel Maddow and Stephen Colbert will be going live with the next grassroots movement tomorrow. Per Rachel: We will launch the Twitter page in the next couple of hours but not publicize it just yet. The thinking is that if we can get our friends and allies to follow and like the Twitter page BEFORE we publicize, then any press or interested parties will see there’s already interest. If you or any interested friends want to preemptively “follow” #FIRE_THE_FOOL on Twitter, that would help when we go live tomorrow. Masses Unite along with local activists around the world are standing up and speaking out by hosting the next big march on Washington, officially announced as, Fire the Fool. This Declaration March will be held on April 1st, April Fools’ Day, at Independence Ave. SW & 3rd St. SW, Washington, DC, 20024. Sister marches will run concurrently nationwide and around the world.

Whether or not a "Fire the Fool" rally is actually being planned for 1 April 2017 or is simply a joke in accordance with the announced date remains to be seen, but in any case Stephen Colbert and Rachel Maddow are not involved with the putative rally's organization. On 5 February 2017, the "Fire the Fool" twitter account issued a statement in an attempt to address the confusion:

To clarify erroneous info by others: This is a grassroots effort started by concerned citizens. NO affiliation with ANY celebs/shows! — Fire the Fool (@FIRE_THE_FOOL) February 4, 2017

Official statement from your Fire the Fool team. Hopefully this lays to rest any misunderstandings or rumors. #Resistance #April1st2017 pic.twitter.com/ZQQikrpu65 — Fire the Fool (@FIRE_THE_FOOL) February 5, 2017

MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow and Late Show host Stephen Colbert also took to Twitter to disassociate themselves from the event:

No, I'm not involved or affiliated with any forthcoming march/demonstration. Stuff circulating to that effect on Facebook is false. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 5, 2017

To be clear- the only plan Rachel Maddow and I have is our weekly couples yoga. #Namaste — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 5, 2017

The erroneous rumor that Stephen Colbert and Rachel Maddow were involved with the event and the fact that the "Fire the Fool" rally is being planned for 1 April 2017 (April Fool's Day), has led some onlookers to be skeptical that efforts to plan such an event are genuine. But Fire the Fool insists that their announcement is no joke: