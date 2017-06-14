A woman was hospitalized after a fidget spinner became lodged in her vagina.

FALSE

In mid-June 2017, identical articles reported that a faddish toy, the fidget spinner, had became lodged in a woman’s vagina:

A 24-year old woman from Edmonton in Canada’s Alberta Province has been rushed to hospital after a fidget spinner became stuck inside her vagina. Surgeons were forced to operate on the woman to remove the device, which had become stuck after she used it in an attempt to ‘pleasure herself’.

“We are confident the woman will make a full recovery, but for the moment she does face a fairly long recovery due to the internal damage the device made,” said one of the doctors who operated on the woman.

